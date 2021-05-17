Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 799,982 shares of the Tuya Inc.(NYSE:TUYA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.49, and it changed around $1.04 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.36 Billion. TUYA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.86, offering almost -39.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.92% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 Million.

Tuya Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TUYA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 28.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUYA is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.