Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 9,706,776 shares of the Transocean Ltd.(NYSE:RIG) have been traded, and its beta is 3.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.58 Billion. RIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.81, offering almost -15.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 84.34% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.8 Million.

Transocean Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended RIG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Transocean Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG): Trading Information Today

Instantly RIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.21- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.089 over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 77.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.29, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -44.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $0.4 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -9.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -90.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $678.71 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Transocean Ltd. to make $683.54 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $773.02 Million and $769.05 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.1%. Transocean Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 55% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.8% per year for the next five years.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.85% of Transocean Ltd. shares, and 51.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.57%. Transocean Ltd. stock is held by 372 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 55.62 Million shares worth $128.48 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.04% or 49.66 Million shares worth $176.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 16066417 shares worth $37.11 Million, making up 2.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held roughly 14.31 Million shares worth around $46.06 Million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.