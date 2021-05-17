The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1,518,248 shares of the The RealReal, Inc.(NASDAQ:REAL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.18, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28 Billion. REAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.22, offering almost -113.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.62% since then. We note from The RealReal, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 Million.

The RealReal, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended REAL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The RealReal, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL): Trading Information Today

Although REAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.94 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.3003 over the last five days. On the other hand, The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -0.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 102.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REAL is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +146.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $95.91 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect The RealReal, Inc. to make $96.68 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $81.34 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. The RealReal, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.6% per year for the next five years.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.97% of The RealReal, Inc. shares, and 91.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.99%. The RealReal, Inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.27% of the shares, which is about 10.12 Million shares worth $197.84 Million.

Woodson Capital Management, LP, with 6.2% or 5.57 Million shares worth $108.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 3238466 shares worth $82.71 Million, making up 3.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held roughly 2.7 Million shares worth around $61.1 Million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.