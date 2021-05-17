TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2,529,431 shares of the TD Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.88 Million. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -286.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.88% since then. We note from TD Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 546.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

TD Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. TD Holdings, Inc.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG): Trading Information

Although GLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.25 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.34% year-to-date, but still down -0.1706 over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 70.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5669.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLG is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +5669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5669.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.3%. TD Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -76.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.63% of TD Holdings, Inc. shares, and 0.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.44%. TD Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 89.29 Thousand shares worth $141.97 Thousand.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.08% or 61.48 Thousand shares worth $97.75 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 67854 shares worth $134.35 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 38.57 Thousand shares worth around $95.26 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.