SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 12,840,677 shares of the SOS Limited(NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $576.22 Million. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.88, offering almost -394.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.14% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 61.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.41 Million.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS): Trading Information

Instantly SOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.90- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.179 over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 523.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +523.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 523.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.4%. SOS Limited earnings are expected to increase by 98.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.39% of SOS Limited shares, and 0.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.12%. SOS Limited stock is held by 23 institutions, with Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 114.2 Thousand shares worth $568.72 Thousand.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Cutler Group LP, with 0.18% or 53.1 Thousand shares worth $264.42 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.