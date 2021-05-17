Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Forecast 2021: $30 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,746,195 shares of the Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRNE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.62, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.89 Billion. SRNE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.39, offering almost -192.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.3% since then. We note from Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.08 Million.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SRNE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE): Trading Information Today

Instantly SRNE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.07- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0221 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 277.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRNE is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +353.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 187.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) projections and forecasts

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +1.22 percent over the past six months and at a 183.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +205.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 213.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2658.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.25 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. to make $19.73 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.72 Million and $9.01 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 123.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.9%. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37% per year for the next five years.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.22% of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 28.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.83%. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 17.62 Million shares worth $120.25 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.44% or 12.68 Million shares worth $86.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6810362 shares worth $46.48 Million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.15 Million shares worth around $50.84 Million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.