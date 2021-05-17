So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1,017,830 shares of the So-Young International Inc.(NASDAQ:SY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.95, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $940.42 Million. SY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.4, offering almost -94.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.9% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 961.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 Million.
So-Young International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. So-Young International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.
So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY): Trading Information Today
Instantly SY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.49- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.1896 over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).
So-Young International Inc. (SY) projections and forecasts
So-Young International Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.54 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +400% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.7%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.71 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect So-Young International Inc. to make $65.95 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.1 Million and $48.89 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.9%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. So-Young International Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -96.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.48% of So-Young International Inc. shares, and 28.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.85%. So-Young International Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.37% of the shares, which is about 12.2 Million shares worth $135.53 Million.
Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd, with 3.94% or 3.6 Million shares worth $39.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 516989 shares worth $6.03 Million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 453.5 Thousand shares worth around $5.29 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.