Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 21,393,158 shares of the Skillz Inc.(NYSE:SKLZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.41, and it changed around $1.68 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.1 Billion. SKLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.3, offering almost -200.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.34% since then. We note from Skillz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.64 Million.

Skillz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Skillz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ): Trading Information

Instantly SKLZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.13 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.0191 over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 61.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKLZ is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +120.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Skillz Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -474.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.19% of Skillz Inc. shares, and 49.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60%. Skillz Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.14% of the shares, which is about 23.28 Million shares worth $465.69 Million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with 6.57% or 21.43 Million shares worth $428.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6343045 shares worth $126.86 Million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 5.99 Million shares worth around $114.11 Million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.