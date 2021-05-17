Shares Of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 165.73%

In today’s recent session, 2,968,735 shares of the Sunnova Energy International Inc.(NYSE:NOVA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.59, and it changed around -$3.16 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.87 Billion. NOVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.7, offering almost -125.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.12% since then. We note from Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.5 Million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NOVA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA): Trading Information Today

Although NOVA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.63 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.0592 over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 118.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOVA is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +165.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 95.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) projections and forecasts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.59 percent over the past six months and at a 59.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +61.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 30.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.86% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, and 93.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.17%. Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock is held by 332 institutions, with ECP ControlCo, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.1% of the shares, which is about 16.91 Million shares worth $763.22 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.56% or 9.58 Million shares worth $432.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3274214 shares worth $133.65 Million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 2.29 Million shares worth around $93.47 Million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.