Shares Of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 79.67%

In the last trading session, 3,243,774 shares of the Luminar Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LAZR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.15, and it changed around $2.33 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.19 Billion. LAZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.8, offering almost -126.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.33% since then. We note from Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.94 Million.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LAZR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR): Trading Information

Instantly LAZR has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.28 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.0149 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAZR is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +79.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.42% of Luminar Technologies, Inc. shares, and 19.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.91%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Canvas GP 1, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.94% of the shares, which is about 6.91 Million shares worth $234.85 Million.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP, with 0.64% or 1.5 Million shares worth $50.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 970935 shares worth $23.6 Million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 163.48 Thousand shares worth around $3.97 Million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.