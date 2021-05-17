Shares Of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 186.92%

In today’s recent session, 2,119,186 shares of the American Well Corporation(NYSE:AMWL) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.85, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88 Billion. AMWL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.75, offering almost -269.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.18% since then. We note from American Well Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 Million.

American Well Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AMWL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Well Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL): Trading Information Today

Instantly AMWL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.10 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.0745 over the last five days. On the other hand, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.72, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 91.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMWL is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +186.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. American Well Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -140.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.48% of American Well Corporation shares, and 33.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.06%. American Well Corporation stock is held by 217 institutions, with Satter Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.84% of the shares, which is about 6.3 Million shares worth $109.44 Million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 2.47% or 5.48 Million shares worth $138.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1686004 shares worth $42.71 Million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.42 Million shares worth around $36.01 Million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.