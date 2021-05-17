Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3,657,475 shares of the Senmiao Technology Limited(NASDAQ:AIHS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.84 Million. AIHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -221.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.332, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.52% since then. We note from Senmiao Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 622.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.64 Million.

Senmiao Technology Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIHS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Senmiao Technology Limited

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS): Trading Information

Instantly AIHS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.080 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.3387 over the last five days. On the other hand, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is -0.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 314.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 86.4 day(s).

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Senmiao Technology Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -145.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.1% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.08%. Senmiao Technology Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.4% of the shares, which is about 198.14 Thousand shares worth $212.01 Thousand.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.21% or 102.2 Thousand shares worth $109.35 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.