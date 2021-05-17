SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 16,935,959 shares of the SemiLEDs Corporation(NASDAQ:LEDS) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.38, and it changed around $2.13 or 0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.01 Million. LEDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.38, offering almost -11.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.71% since then. We note from SemiLEDs Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 92.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 545.23 Million.

SemiLEDs Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LEDS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SemiLEDs Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS): Trading Information

Instantly LEDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 34.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.36 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.0541 over the last five days. On the other hand, SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) is 1.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.95 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 258% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEDS is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +258% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 258% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.4%. SemiLEDs Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 86.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50% per year for the next five years.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.41% of SemiLEDs Corporation shares, and 5.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.57%. SemiLEDs Corporation stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.25% of the shares, which is about 212.9 Thousand shares worth $762.17 Thousand.

Cambridge Trust Company, with 0.3% or 12.26 Thousand shares worth $43.89 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.