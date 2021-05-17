Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Stock Forecast 2021: $8 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,420,725 shares of the Safe Bulkers, Inc.(NYSE:SB) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $4, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $421.59 Million. SB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.06, offering almost -1.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.5% since then. We note from Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 600.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 861.29 Million.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Safe Bulkers, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 18.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SB is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) projections and forecasts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +306.3 percent over the past six months and at a 495.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +176.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 162.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.23 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. to make $60Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.72 Million and $48.28 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.8%. Safe Bulkers, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -677.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14% per year for the next five years.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.93% of Safe Bulkers, Inc. shares, and 12.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.45%. Safe Bulkers, Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.51% of the shares, which is about 4.61 Million shares worth $5.99 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.7% or 2.76 Million shares worth $3.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1257708 shares worth $3.08 Million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 584.8 Thousand shares worth around $1.43 Million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.