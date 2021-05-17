Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6,986,497 shares of the Romeo Power, Inc.(NYSE:RMO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.9, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $900.77 Million. RMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.9, offering almost -463.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.26% since then. We note from Romeo Power, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.42 Million.

Romeo Power, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RMO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Romeo Power, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO): Trading Information

Instantly RMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.78- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.1062 over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.64 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 38.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMO is forecast to be at a low of $6.7 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +117.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Romeo Power, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -234.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

