Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,766,393 shares of the Rekor Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:REKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.66, and it changed around $0.72 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $394.17 Million. REKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.45, offering almost -132.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.01% since then. We note from Rekor Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 762.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 Million.

Rekor Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended REKR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rekor Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR): Trading Information

Instantly REKR has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.91 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 48.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still down -0.4892 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is -0.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.83, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 136.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REKR is forecast to be at a low of $17.5 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +169.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 81.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) projections and forecasts

Rekor Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +137.35 percent over the past six months and at a 79.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +52.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -133.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 182.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rekor Systems, Inc. to make $5Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.59 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 150.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Rekor Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.52% of Rekor Systems, Inc. shares, and 13.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.74%. Rekor Systems, Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.21% of the shares, which is about 1.31 Million shares worth $10.58 Million.

No Street GP LP, with 2.45% or 1Million shares worth $8.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 835069 shares worth $6.74 Million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 435.53 Thousand shares worth around $3.51 Million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.