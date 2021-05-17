Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,524,065 shares of the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.(NYSE:PLX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.62 Million. PLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.02, offering almost -156.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.14% since then. We note from Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 476.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 844.34 Million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX): Trading Information

Although PLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.11- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.0987 over the last five days. On the other hand, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) is -0.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 301.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLX is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +447.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 155.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) projections and forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.31 percent over the past six months and at a 27.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -270% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.5%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. shares, and 10.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.9%. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Burrage Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 2.47 Million shares worth $8.97 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.08% or 488.63 Thousand shares worth $1.77 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 133100 shares worth $483.15 Thousand, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 67Thousand shares worth around $243.21 Thousand, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.