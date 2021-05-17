Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,575,368 shares of the Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:PTIX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.19, and it changed around -$0.15 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.04 Million. PTIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7, offering almost -219.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.05% since then. We note from Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32Thousand shares, with the 3-month average coming to 226Thousand.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PTIX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX): Trading Information

Although PTIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.89- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 55.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0282 over the last five days. On the other hand, Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) is -0.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37Thousand shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.4%. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -44.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.