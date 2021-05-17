Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 8,426,075 shares of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:PT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.36 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.54 Million. PT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -157.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.34% since then. We note from Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 265.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 69.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares, and 0.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.61%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.3% of the shares, which is about 107.06 Thousand shares worth $117.77 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.14% or 49.46 Thousand shares worth $48.46 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7937 shares worth $8.73 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 6.08 Thousand shares worth around $6.68 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.