Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 9,694,852 shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.12, and it changed around $0.97 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.85 Billion. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.24, offering almost -159.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.22% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.52 Million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): Trading Information

Instantly OPEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.70 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.1914 over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 130.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 65.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -318.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.27% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.91%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.75% of the shares, which is about 73.62 Million shares worth $1.67 Billion.

VK Services, LLC, with 7.99% or 46.12 Million shares worth $1.05 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6819302 shares worth $144.5 Million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF held roughly 4.76 Million shares worth around $100.88 Million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.