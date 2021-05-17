Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 945,769 shares of the Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.44 Million. ODT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.5, offering almost -1371.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.08% since then. We note from Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 Million.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ODT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT): Trading Information Today

Instantly ODT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.34- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.0209 over the last five days. On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ODT is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.51% of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 94.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.74%. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with Tang Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 40.19% of the shares, which is about 15.51 Million shares worth $297.88 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 14.52% or 5.61 Million shares worth $107.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 936474 shares worth $17.98 Million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 449.65 Thousand shares worth around $8.63 Million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.