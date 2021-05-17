Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 996,072 shares of the Nuvve Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:NVVE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.15, and it changed around $1.9 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $199.14 Million. NVVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.74, offering almost -124.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Nuvve Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 392.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 349.81 Million.

Nuvve Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NVVE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE): Trading Information Today

Instantly NVVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.36 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.0905 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 457.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 87.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVVE is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +87.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 87.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nuvve Holding Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.68% of Nuvve Holding Corp. shares, and 50.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 215.34%. Nuvve Holding Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 26.19 Thousand shares worth $264.55 Thousand.

Creative Planning, with 0.07% or 12.31 Thousand shares worth $124.29 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.