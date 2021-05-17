Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 996,072 shares of the Nuvve Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:NVVE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.15, and it changed around $1.9 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $199.14 Million. NVVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.74, offering almost -124.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Nuvve Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 392.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 349.81 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Nuvve Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NVVE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE): Trading Information Today

Instantly NVVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.36 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.0905 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 457.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 87.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVVE is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +87.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 87.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nuvve Holding Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.68% of Nuvve Holding Corp. shares, and 50.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 215.34%. Nuvve Holding Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 26.19 Thousand shares worth $264.55 Thousand.

Creative Planning, with 0.07% or 12.31 Thousand shares worth $124.29 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.