Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 3,437,615 shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.(NYSE:NAK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $290.15 Million. NAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.49, offering almost -336.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.61% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.71 Million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NAK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK): Trading Information Today

Instantly NAK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.564 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still up 0.005 over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 92.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAK is forecast to be at a low of $1.1 and a high of $1.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +92.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 92.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.2%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 30.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 11.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.91%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.22% of the shares, which is about 26.78 Million shares worth $16.98 Million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 2.84% or 14.56 Million shares worth $9.23 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 14113234 shares worth $8.09 Million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 5.86 Million shares worth around $3.72 Million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.