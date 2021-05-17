Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 11,366,415 shares of the Nikola Corporation(NASDAQ:NKLA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.12, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.75 Billion. NKLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.99, offering almost -675.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.56% since then. We note from Nikola Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.76 Million.

Nikola Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NKLA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nikola Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA): Trading Information

Instantly NKLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.78 on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.0539 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 63.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKLA is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +147.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nikola Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -80.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.59% per year for the next five years.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.19% of Nikola Corporation shares, and 18.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.65%. Nikola Corporation stock is held by 297 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.35% of the shares, which is about 17.04 Million shares worth $260.01 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.58% or 14.05 Million shares worth $214.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4867806 shares worth $74.28 Million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.05 Million shares worth around $31.22 Million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.