Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 15,756,360 shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd.(NASDAQ:NNDM) were traded, and its beta was 2.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.23, and it changed around $0.7 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55 Billion. NNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.89, offering almost -187.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.57% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.76 Million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM): Trading Information

Instantly NNDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.61- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.066 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is -0.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 60.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +60.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 99.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 11.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.43%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 110 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 8.39 Million shares worth $76.38 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.61% or 2.76 Million shares worth $25.13 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6901340 shares worth $59.28 Million, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 5.62 Million shares worth around $48.26 Million, which represents about 3.27% of the total shares outstanding.