My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock Forecast 2021: $3 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,033,028 shares of the My Size, Inc.(NASDAQ:MYSZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.06 Million. MYSZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.48, offering almost -180.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.52% since then. We note from My Size, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 432.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 792.66 Million.

My Size, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MYSZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. My Size, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ): Trading Information

Instantly MYSZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.31 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.069 over the last five days. On the other hand, My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 306.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 141.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYSZ is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +141.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 141.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $257.63 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect My Size, Inc. to make $272.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.28%. My Size, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.89% of My Size, Inc. shares, and 5.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.93%. My Size, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.7% of the shares, which is about 206.1 Thousand shares worth $290.6 Thousand.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.52% or 63.68 Thousand shares worth $89.79 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.