Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2,343,861 shares of the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II(NASDAQ:MUDS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.79, and it changed around $0.92 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $545.14 Million. MUDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.72, offering almost -6.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 62.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.38 Million.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MUDS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II shares, and 43.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.94%. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II stock is held by 23 institutions, with Basso Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.33% of the shares, which is about 1.05 Million shares worth $10.33 Million.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, with 1.26% or 400Thousand shares worth $3.92 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 207800 shares worth $2.04 Million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 15.48 Thousand shares worth around $151.89 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.