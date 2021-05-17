Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2,343,861 shares of the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II(NASDAQ:MUDS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.79, and it changed around $0.92 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $545.14 Million. MUDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.72, offering almost -6.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.73% since then. We note from Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 62.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.38 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MUDS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II shares, and 43.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.94%. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II stock is held by 23 institutions, with Basso Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.33% of the shares, which is about 1.05 Million shares worth $10.33 Million.
Picton Mahoney Asset Management, with 1.26% or 400Thousand shares worth $3.92 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 207800 shares worth $2.04 Million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 15.48 Thousand shares worth around $151.89 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.