MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 1,246,493 shares of the MP Materials Corp.(NYSE:MP) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.54, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57 Billion. MP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.77, offering almost -95.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.15% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6Million.
MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP): Trading Information Today
Instantly MP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.14 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0057 over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 54.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +88.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.
MP Materials Corp. (MP) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 54.02% per year for the next five years.
MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.93% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 63.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.89%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 186 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 27.84% of the shares, which is about 47.54 Million shares worth $1.53 Billion.
QVT Financial LP, with 13.37% or 22.82 Million shares worth $734.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2388821 shares worth $76.85 Million, making up 1.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.03 Million shares worth around $65.34 Million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.