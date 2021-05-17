Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,188,295 shares of the Monaker Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MKGI) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.5, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.86 Million. MKGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.99, offering almost -99.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70% since then. We note from Monaker Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Monaker Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MKGI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Monaker Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI): Trading Information

Although MKGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.20- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.1639 over the last five days. On the other hand, Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 386.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 330.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 120% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MKGI is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +120% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 120% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) projections and forecasts

Monaker Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -200% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -6.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -77.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Monaker Group, Inc. to make $100Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $83Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.5%. Monaker Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -261.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.67% of Monaker Group, Inc. shares, and 5.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.92%. Monaker Group, Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Truvvo Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 252.04 Thousand shares worth $572.12 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.12% or 210.26 Thousand shares worth $477.29 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 129486 shares worth $293.93 Thousand, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 78.8 Thousand shares worth around $178.88 Thousand, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.