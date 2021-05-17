Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1,110,317 shares of the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:NERV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.08 Million. NERV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.215, offering almost -392.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.42% since then. We note from Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NERV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV): Trading Information Today

Instantly NERV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.19- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.3537 over the last five days. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 126.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NERV is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +223.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) projections and forecasts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.23 percent over the past six months and at a -1640% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +206.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -126% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -41.7%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.3%. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 102.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.53% of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. shares, and 70.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.1%. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 22.49% of the shares, which is about 9.61 Million shares worth $22.49 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.95% or 4.25 Million shares worth $9.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5200000 shares worth $16.59 Million, making up 12.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 4.27 Million shares worth around $13.63 Million, which represents about 10% of the total shares outstanding.