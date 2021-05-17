Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3,435,674 shares of the Metromile, Inc.(NASDAQ:MILE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $882.46 Million. MILE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.39, offering almost -191.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.29% since then. We note from Metromile, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 Million.

Metromile, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MILE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Metromile, Inc.

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE): Trading Information

Instantly MILE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.37- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.1667 over the last five days. On the other hand, Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 100% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MILE is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +114.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 85.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Metromile, Inc. (MILE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Metromile, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.