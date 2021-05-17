Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1,125,437 shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd.(NASDAQ:LGHL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.1, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.77 Million. LGHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.77, offering almost -460.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.745, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.9% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.4 Million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LGHL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lion Group Holding Ltd.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL): Trading Information

Although LGHL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.49- on Thursday, May 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.0345 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -170% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.85% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 2.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.22%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 80Thousand shares worth $154.4 Thousand.

CNH Partners LLC, with 0.15% or 40Thousand shares worth $77.2 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.