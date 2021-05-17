Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 963,121 shares of the Liminal BioSciences Inc.(NASDAQ:LMNL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.4, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.76 Million. LMNL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.45, offering almost -614.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.23% since then. We note from Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 140.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.67 Million.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LMNL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL): Trading Information Today

Instantly LMNL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.99- on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0181 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 293.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.56, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 253.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMNL is forecast to be at a low of $5.05 and a high of $27.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +530.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.9%. Liminal BioSciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.4% of Liminal BioSciences Inc. shares, and 2.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.15%. Liminal BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 565.24 Thousand shares worth $2.37 Million.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with 0.23% or 68.42 Thousand shares worth $287.34 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.