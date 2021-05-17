LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 14,893,909 shares of the LifeMD, Inc.(NASDAQ:LFMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.78, and it changed around $2.27 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.46 Million. LFMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.02, offering almost -276.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.33% since then. We note from LifeMD, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.
LifeMD, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LFMD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LifeMD, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.
LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD): Trading Information
Instantly LFMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 34.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.16- on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.34% year-to-date, but still up 0.0604 over the last five days. On the other hand, LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.44 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 327.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LFMD is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +355.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 298.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.
LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. LifeMD, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.78% of LifeMD, Inc. shares, and 12.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.65%. LifeMD, Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Monashee Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.61% of the shares, which is about 421.05 Thousand shares worth $2.75 Million.
G2 Investment Partners Management LLC, with 0.89% or 234Thousand shares worth $1.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 327156 shares worth $5.18 Million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF held roughly 97.47 Thousand shares worth around $1.54 Million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.