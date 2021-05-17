Let’s Discuss The Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3,241,729 shares of the Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SEEL) were traded, and its beta was 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.19, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $408.54 Million. SEEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.89, offering almost -13.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.52% since then. We note from Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.89 Million.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SEEL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL): Trading Information

Instantly SEEL has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.35- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.0326 over the last five days. On the other hand, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 126.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEEL is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +189.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.3%. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.55% of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 17.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.92%. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.56% of the shares, which is about 2.8 Million shares worth $4.42 Million.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc., with 2.45% or 1.93 Million shares worth $3.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3464259 shares worth $17.29 Million, making up 4.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.32 Million shares worth around $3.66 Million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.