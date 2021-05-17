Let’s Discuss The QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Stock Forecast

QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

Instantly QS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.22 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.68% year-to-date, but still down -0.1202 over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 79.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +156.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 93.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.32% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 33.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.11%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 238 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.16% of the shares, which is about 12.5 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 3.73% or 9.03 Million shares worth $762.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 763227 shares worth $64.45 Million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 708.57 Thousand shares worth around $31.71 Million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.