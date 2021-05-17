Let’s Discuss The Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,600,516 shares of the Kopin Corporation(NASDAQ:KOPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.53, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $596.09 Million. KOPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.62, offering almost -108.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.36% since then. We note from Kopin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 Million.

Kopin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KOPN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kopin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN): Trading Information

Instantly KOPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.47- on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.1475 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is -0.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 83.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOPN is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +83.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 83.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.16 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kopin Corporation to make $11.5 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.81 Million and $9.51 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.4%. Kopin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 85.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.76% of Kopin Corporation shares, and 13.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.65%. Kopin Corporation stock is held by 96 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.88% of the shares, which is about 3.54 Million shares worth $8.6 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 1.68% or 1.53 Million shares worth $16.08 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2405553 shares worth $5.85 Million, making up 2.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF held roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $23.85 Million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.