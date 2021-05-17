Let’s Discuss The Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Forecast

In today’s recent session, 3,006,347 shares of the Himax Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIMX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.64, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84 Billion. HIMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.88, offering almost -68.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.59% since then. We note from Himax Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 Million.

Himax Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HIMX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Himax Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX): Trading Information Today

Although HIMX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.40 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.135 over the last five days. On the other hand, Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.6 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 76.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMX is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +116.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) projections and forecasts

Himax Technologies, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +170 percent over the past six months and at a 256.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +1650% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2900% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $299.17 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. to make $302.7 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $184.95 Million and $179Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.1%. Himax Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 444.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.46% of Himax Technologies, Inc. shares, and 16.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.26%. Himax Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.88% of the shares, which is about 6.75 Million shares worth $49.88 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.87% or 3.26 Million shares worth $24.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Upright Growth Fund and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1159400 shares worth $8.57 Million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Global Technology Fd held roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $13.58 Million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.