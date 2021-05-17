Let’s Discuss The Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,228,730 shares of the Graybug Vision, Inc.(NASDAQ:GRAY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.62, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.22 Million. GRAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.88, offering almost -946.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.25% since then. We note from Graybug Vision, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.05 Million.

Graybug Vision, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GRAY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Graybug Vision, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY): Trading Information

Instantly GRAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.96- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.88% year-to-date, but still down -0.1735 over the last five days. On the other hand, Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAY is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Graybug Vision, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -34.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.49% of Graybug Vision, Inc. shares, and 86.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.07%. Graybug Vision, Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 25.08% of the shares, which is about 5.28 Million shares worth $153.28 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 21.26% or 4.48 Million shares worth $129.89 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 678136 shares worth $13.62 Million, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 485.6 Thousand shares worth around $9.75 Million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.