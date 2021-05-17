Let’s Discuss The Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Forecast – Marketing Sentinel

Let’s Discuss The Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,059,130 shares of the Bit Digital, Inc.(NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.18, and it changed around $0.68 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $491.91 Million. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33, offering almost -224.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.22% since then. We note from Bit Digital, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 Million.

Bit Digital, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BTBT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bit Digital, Inc.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT): Trading Information

Instantly BTBT has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.69 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.54% year-to-date, but still down -0.1417 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.4%. Bit Digital, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 148% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.33% of Bit Digital, Inc. shares, and 1.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.99%. Bit Digital, Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.5% of the shares, which is about 240Thousand shares worth $5.26 Million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.31% or 151.23 Thousand shares worth $3.31 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 41203 shares worth $618.87 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 23.78 Thousand shares worth around $350.99 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.

