Let’s Discuss The AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,316,763 shares of the AppHarvest, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.91, and it changed around $0.52 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17 Billion. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.9, offering almost -260.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.31% since then. We note from AppHarvest, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 Million.

AppHarvest, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APPH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AppHarvest, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.5 for the current quarter.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): Trading Information

Instantly APPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.77 on Monday, May 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.24% year-to-date, but still down -0.1438 over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 252.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPH is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +252.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 252.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AppHarvest, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.