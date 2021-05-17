Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 2,741,059 shares of the Kosmos Energy Ltd.(NYSE:KOS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26 Billion. KOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.69, offering almost -20.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.86% since then. We note from Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.34 Million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended KOS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.52, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOS is forecast to be at a low of $2.86 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) projections and forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +137.1 percent over the past six months and at a 110.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +43.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $177.57 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. to make $299.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $177.78 Million and $127.31 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 135.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -630.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.8% per year for the next five years.

KOS Dividend Yield

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 16.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 16.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.68% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, and 84.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.81%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is held by 210 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.9% of the shares, which is about 60.82 Million shares worth $142.92 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.68% or 47.64 Million shares worth $111.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 17065100 shares worth $52.56 Million, making up 4.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 15.27 Million shares worth around $47.02 Million, which represents about 3.74% of the total shares outstanding.