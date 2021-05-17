Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Forecast 2021: $2.5 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 7,404,195 shares of the Iterum Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ITRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.1 Million. ITRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.02, offering almost -473.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.451, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.05% since then. We note from Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.75 Million.

Iterum Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ITRM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM): Trading Information

Instantly ITRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.1 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0187 over the last five days. On the other hand, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 114.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ITRM is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +138.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 90.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings are expected to increase by 69.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, and 9.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.06%. Iterum Therapeutics plc stock is held by 33 institutions, with Canaan Partners X LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 1.73 Million shares worth $2.44 Million.

Frazier Management LLC, with 0.86% or 1.54 Million shares worth $1.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.