Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1,404,779 shares of the Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTLA) were traded, and its beta was 2.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.04, and it changed around $6.16 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57 Billion. NTLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92, offering almost -37.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.46% since then. We note from Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 Million.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NTLA as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA): Trading Information

Instantly NTLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $68.82 on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.0103 over the last five days. On the other hand, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.07, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTLA is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $115. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +71.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -67.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) projections and forecasts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +126.26 percent over the past six months and at a -12.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -4.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -13.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.9%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.7%. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -13.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.69% of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 82.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.11%. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 360 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.43% of the shares, which is about 11.19 Million shares worth $608.83 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.53% or 5.13 Million shares worth $279.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5652634 shares worth $453.65 Million, making up 8.3% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 1.83 Million shares worth around $147.03 Million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.