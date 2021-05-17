InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 33,363,280 shares of the InnSuites Hospitality Trust(NYSE:IHT) were traded, and its beta was 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.73, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61Million. IHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8, offering almost -18.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.04% since then. We note from InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.94 Million.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IHT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT): Trading Information

Instantly IHT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.98- on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.9229 over the last five days. On the other hand, InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) is 1.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.6%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust earnings are expected to increase by 85.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

IHT Dividend Yield

InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.13% per year.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.45% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.62%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 35.6 Thousand shares worth $78.32 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 1.5 Thousand shares worth $3.3 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advanced Series Tr-AST/T.R. Price Diversified Real Growth Port and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6414 shares worth $14.11 Thousand, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.51 Thousand shares worth around $3.32 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.