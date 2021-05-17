If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,176,469 shares of the Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZYNE) were traded, and its beta was 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.46, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $183.98 Million. ZYNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9, offering almost -101.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.04% since then. We note from Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.65 Million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZYNE as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE): Trading Information

Instantly ZYNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.79- on Tuesday, May 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still down -0.0067 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 71.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZYNE is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +101.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.6%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 18.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.33%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.4% of the shares, which is about 1.81 Million shares worth $5.99 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.51% or 1.04 Million shares worth $3.42 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1814328 shares worth $5.99 Million, making up 4.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $5.85 Million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.