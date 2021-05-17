If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,305,646 shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.(NYSE:ZIM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.65, and it changed around $3.45 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.45 Billion. ZIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.99, offering almost -0.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.66% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 445.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.56 Million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.61 for the current quarter.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 75.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.36% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 12.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.78%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Mivtachim The Workers Social Ins Fd Ltd. (Under Special Management) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.47% of the shares, which is about 2.84 Million shares worth $69.03 Million.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd., with 2.43% or 2.8 Million shares worth $68.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.