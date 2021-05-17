If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 2,123,490 shares of the Synthetic Biologics, Inc.(NYSE:SYN) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.5, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.09 Million. SYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.7, offering almost -240% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50% since then. We note from Synthetic Biologics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.68 Million.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SYN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN): Trading Information

Instantly SYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.528 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still down -0.0314 over the last five days. On the other hand, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 276% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYN is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +400% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 150% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.9%. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. shares, and 1.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.56%. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 1.24 Million shares worth $474.05 Thousand.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with 0.1% or 127.7 Thousand shares worth $87.12 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 74300 shares worth $28.46 Thousand, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held roughly 35Thousand shares worth around $23.57 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.