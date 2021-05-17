If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 208,000,000 shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.98, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.85 Billion. AMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.36, offering almost -56.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.29% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 45.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.73 Million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AMC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.97 for the current quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC): Trading Information

Instantly AMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.34 on Friday, May 14 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.3649 over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 0.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.86, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -62.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMC is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) projections and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +314.7 percent over the past six months and at a 79.2% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +82% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.01%. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.16% of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares, and 23.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.97%. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.07% of the shares, which is about 27.33 Million shares worth $279.09 Million.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., with 2.03% or 9.13 Million shares worth $19.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9248361 shares worth $94.43 Million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF held roughly 6.31 Million shares worth around $64.42 Million, which represents about 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.