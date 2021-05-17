If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

Alto Ingredients, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ALTO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Alto Ingredients, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 130.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALTO is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 73.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) projections and forecasts

Alto Ingredients, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11 percent over the past six months and at a 450% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +100% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -63% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $252.18 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alto Ingredients, Inc. to make $263.11 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $311.4 Million and $174.2 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.3%. Alto Ingredients, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.96% of Alto Ingredients, Inc. shares, and 49.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.03%. Alto Ingredients, Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 5.64 Million shares worth $30.62 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 6.6% or 4.8 Million shares worth $26.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9323148 shares worth $50.62 Million, making up 12.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 2.07 Million shares worth around $13.44 Million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.